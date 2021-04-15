Viroqua Middle School announces Students of the Month for March

Viroqua Middle School has announced its Students of the Month for March.
Students of the Month include Levi Hanson (Grade 5), Matthew Berra (Information Processing), Stella Fergot (Physical Education), Tabitha Klum (Grade 5), Nathan Walters (Library), Maya Hanson (Art), Braelyn Olson (Grade 6), Kolten Peterson (Grade 6), Eli Lenz (Art and Health), Myles Hahn (Grade 7), Savanah Zitzner (Grade 7), Gradyn Hanson (Physical Education), Kaitlyn Hanson (Health), Hannah Skrede (Grade 8), Julz Larry (Trillium), Carson Halverson (Grade 8) and Sophie Buros (Music).