Viroqua Middle School announces Students of the Month for October
Viroqua Middle School announces Students of the Month for October

Viroqua Middle School has selected its Students of the Month for October.

Grade 8: Emily Berra and Anthony Dipietro

Grade 7: Brandon Skrede and Emily Hubatch

Trillium: Gabriella McKay

Grade 6: Lulu Albright and Ben Hoyum

Grade 5: Aria Larson and Finnegan Curley

Physical education: Kylie Huschka and Matthew Weston

Music: Brandon Skrede and Alex Klum

Library: Cole Fegeley

Information processing: Tabitha Klum

Family consumer science: Allyah Schwem

