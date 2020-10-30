Viroqua Middle School announces Students of the Month for October

Viroqua Middle School Students of the Month for October include (front, from left) Finnigan Curley, Aria Larson, Allyah Schwem; (middle) Benjamin Hoyum, Cole Fegeley, Tabitha Klum; (back) Kylie Huschka, Anthony Dipeitro and Emily Berra. Not pictured is Lulu Albright.
Viroqua Middle School Students of the Month for October include (from left) Matthew Weston and Brandon Skrede.
Viroqua Middle School Students of the Month for October include Trillium student Gabriella McKay (far right) with teachers Rob Zube and Emily Gostonzik
Viroqua Middle School has selected its Students of the Month for October.
Grade 8: Emily Berra and Anthony Dipietro
Grade 7: Brandon Skrede and Emily Hubatch
Trillium: Gabriella McKay
Grade 6: Lulu Albright and Ben Hoyum
Grade 5: Aria Larson and Finnegan Curley
Physical education: Kylie Huschka and Matthew Weston
Music: Brandon Skrede and Alex Klum
Library: Cole Fegeley
Information processing: Tabitha Klum
Family consumer science: Allyah Schwem
