Viroqua Middle School announces Students of the Month

Viroqua Middle School Students of the Month for October

Viroqua Middle School has announced its Student of the Month for October. Pictured are (front, from left) Layla Jaworski (Grade 5); Griffin Wyant (PE); Elliot Simon (Grade 5); Eden Olson (Information Processing); (middle) Harley Buros (Information Processing); Kelsey Wildenberg (Grade 6 and Music); Noah Rood (Grade 6); Hunter Buros (Library); (back) Anna Solverson (Grade 7); Aiden Wermich (PE); Alex Klum (Grade 8); Kenna Hohlfelder (Grade 8); and Summer Arehart (Technical Education). Missing from the photo are Tavin Hagen (Technical Education) and Collin Hanson (Grade 7).

Viroqua Middle School has selected its Students of the Month for October.

Students of the Month include Layla Jaworski (Grade 5); Griffin Wyant (PE); Elliot Simon (Grade 5); Eden Olson (Information Processing); Harley Buros (Information Processing); Kelsey Wildenberg (Grade 6 and Music); Noah Rood (Grade 6); Hunter Buros (Library); Anna Solverson (Grade 7); Aiden Wermich (PE); Alex Klum (Grade 8); Kenna Hohlfelder (Grade 8); Summer Arehart (Technical Education); Tavin Hagen (Technical Education); and Collin Hanson (Grade 7).

