Viroqua Middle School announces Students of the Month

Viroqua Middle School has selected its Students of the Month for October.
Students of the Month include Layla Jaworski (Grade 5); Griffin Wyant (PE); Elliot Simon (Grade 5); Eden Olson (Information Processing); Harley Buros (Information Processing); Kelsey Wildenberg (Grade 6 and Music); Noah Rood (Grade 6); Hunter Buros (Library); Anna Solverson (Grade 7); Aiden Wermich (PE); Alex Klum (Grade 8); Kenna Hohlfelder (Grade 8); Summer Arehart (Technical Education); Tavin Hagen (Technical Education); and Collin Hanson (Grade 7).