The Viroqua High School gymnasium was filled with the sound of music, Monday, Dec. 10, when the middle school music department presented its sixth-grade winter concert.
The sixth-grade choir, orchestra and band performed a wide variety of music under the direction of Lynn Biddick, Bradley Lebakken and Brad Thew. The orchestra provided a holiday touch by donning elf hats.
