The Viroqua Middle School Music Department presented a “Joyeux Noel” in the high school gymnasium Monday night. The concert featured the seventh- and eighth-grade choir, orchestra and band.
Directors for the concert were Lynn Biddick, choir, Bradley Lebakken, orchestra, and Brad Thew, Blackhawk Band.
The next middle school concert will be presented by the sixth grade in the high school gymnasium, Monday, Dec. 10, at 7:30 p.m.
