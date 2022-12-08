Viroqua Middle School sixth-graders give winter concert

The Viroqua Middle School sixth-grade choir, orchestra and band filled the high school gymnasium with music as they presented their winter concert, Monday, Dec. 5.
The directors were Alex Mazur, band, Brad Lebakken, orchestra, and Megan Feltz, choir.
Seventh- and eighth-graders performed after the sixth-graders.
Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Angie Cina
Vernon County Times editor
Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today