Viroqua Middle School sixth-graders give winter concert

  • 0

The Viroqua Middle School sixth-grade choir, orchestra and band filled the high school gymnasium with music as they presented their winter concert, Monday, Dec. 5.

The directors were Alex Mazur, band, Brad Lebakken, orchestra, and Megan Feltz, choir.

Seventh- and eighth-graders performed after the sixth-graders.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

