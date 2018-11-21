The Big Bad Wolf of all the classic fairytales took center stage when Viroqua Middle School performed “The Big Bad Musical,” Nov. 16-17.
The Big Bad Wolf (Steven Wedwick) is on trial before the doddering old Judge (Linnea Peterson). Big Bad is prosecuted by the self-righteous Fairy Godmother (Charlie Durochik), who represents spoiled Little Red Riding Hood (Annabelle Billington), her widowed Grandmother Hood (Isabella Garrett) and the self-obsessed Woodcutter (Maddi Fletcher), the Three Pigs (Lotus Smith, Sol Dollhausen and Mercedes Peterson) – two of whom aren’t the smartest, and the kindly Shepherd (Hope Hellerud) and her bratty son, the Boy Who Cried Wolf (Jack Clizer).
Big Bad has the super-smart Evil Stepmother (Aliveah Halverson) as his lawyer (who, by the way, resents doing pro-bono work), and his backup singers the Wolfettes (Jessica Jones, Kaylee Rivera and Charli LaMere) support him until the very end.
During the course of the trial (which is covered by flashy cable news reporter Sydney Grimm, played by Moriah Cress), it’s discovered that Big Bad is a vegan, allergic to meat, and grew up with a human sister, who eventually went back to her people, and that made him sad. He admits he’s done wrong, and asks for mercy because he wasn’t born a criminal but was made one.
In a twist of events, Miss Muffet (Serena Corelli), a neurotic psychiatrist and wolf expert, reveals she’s Big Bad’s long-lost sister.
Gallery participants (Julz Larry, Maisie Montemurno, Bailey Prinz and Elizabeth Colburn) attentively listen to the trial.
The songs, which were presented in a variety of styles, were fun and peppy. The young actors generated laughs, especially the antics of the Three Pigs and the howling of the Big Bad Wolf.
