Viroqua Middle School students rock at reading

Reading took center stage at Viroqua Middle School, as students participated in the first Viroqua Blackhawks Rockin Read-A-Thon, Friday, March 6.
Friday’s event, which took place in the school library, was in celebration of Read Across America Day. The event, which fell during Read Across America Week, was planned by the middle school student council and their advisers, Kasie Moran and Deanna Leum.
Viroqua businesses were invited to sponsor a chair for a minimum donation of $50 per chair. Each sponsored chair included a businesses’ name and logo. If a business donated more money, a gold star was attached to their sign. The sponsored chairs were occupied by students from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. as they read with their English language arts class.
In a letter sent to potential sponsors, Moran and Leum said the event was a way to get all of the middle school students reading and was also a way for them to learn about area businesses and potential future careers.
The student council will use the money raised at the event to purchase books for the elementary and middle school/high school libraries and to purchase materials for the high school woods class to build a ga-ga ball pit.
Moran said when she was with sixth-grade students at Sugar Creek Bible Camp for the annual camping trip, the students really enjoyed the ga-ga ball pit. “The kids have asked to get that on the playground.”
At 2 p.m., middle school students went to the high school gym for an assembly.
Student council members introduced the sponsors and then there was a game of Roou Ball, a four-court volleyball game invented by the late Jan Roou, longtime Viroqua High School physical education teacher. Students played against the business/sponsor team. Members of the business/sponsor team included employees dressed in their work attire and tennis shoes.
Fifth-graders Gracie Caley and Leila Hubbard were among the student council members who helped with the first-ever event.
“We set up the bulletin board for March with help from seventh-graders,” Caley said.
Hubbard said they also helped laminate signs that were placed on the sponsored chairs.
Caley and Hubbard said Read Across America Week is celebrated at the elementary with dress-up days, and the middle school also wanted to do something to celebrate. Advisers had the idea for the read-a-thon, and it was voted on by the student council.
Moran said the student council has been active this school year, with a different group each semester taking part in planning and doing activities.
One of the activities was selling and delivering candy grams for Valentine’s Day. Another was posting sticky notes on lockers when acts of kindness were spied during Kindness Week.
Moran said the student council paid a portion of admission for fifth- and sixth-graders to see the movie “Dr. Dolittle,” and for seventh- and eighth-graders to see “Call of the Wild.” The student council also paid a portion of the admission for fifth-graders to go ice skating, and helped any middle school student to go on the school’s annual ski trip.
“We donate the money so every child has an equal opportunity for these fun extra events,” Moran said.
The student council also donated money toward the purchase of a used grand piano for the music department at VHS and VMS.
“I’m glad to be involved and to do this stuff,” Caley said. “It’s exciting to put something and to be a part of something so neat.”
Hubbard agreed. “I’m happy to do different things. It’s a lot of fun.”
Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.