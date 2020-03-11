Viroqua Middle School students rock at reading

Reading took center stage at Viroqua Middle School, as students participated in the first Viroqua Blackhawks Rockin Read-A-Thon, Friday, March 6.

Friday’s event, which took place in the school library, was in celebration of Read Across America Day. The event, which fell during Read Across America Week, was planned by the middle school student council and their advisers, Kasie Moran and Deanna Leum.

Viroqua businesses were invited to sponsor a chair for a minimum donation of $50 per chair. Each sponsored chair included a businesses’ name and logo. If a business donated more money, a gold star was attached to their sign. The sponsored chairs were occupied by students from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. as they read with their English language arts class.

In a letter sent to potential sponsors, Moran and Leum said the event was a way to get all of the middle school students reading and was also a way for them to learn about area businesses and potential future careers.

The student council will use the money raised at the event to purchase books for the elementary and middle school/high school libraries and to purchase materials for the high school woods class to build a ga-ga ball pit.