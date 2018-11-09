Viroqua Middle School will perform “The Big Bad Musical” in the Viroqua Elementary School cafetorium, Friday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 17 at 1:30 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door, $5 for adults and $3 for children. Viroqua Area Schools’ students and staff are free of charge.
The Big Bad Wolf of all the classic fairytales is on trial — for once and for all. The Wolf is brought before the Wise Old Judge and is prosecuted by the Fairy Godmother who represents Little Red Riding Hood, her Grandmother and the Woodcutter, the Three Pigs, and the Shepherd and the Boy Who Cried Wolf. The Big Bad Wolf has the Evil Stepmother as his attorney and the Wolfettes to back him up, plus Miss Muffet shows up to really give the courtroom some drama. The production is full of fun songs in lots of styles.
Characters include Charlie Durochik as the Fairy Godmother; Linnea Peterson as the Judge; Aliveah Halverson as the Evil Stepmother; Steven Wedwick as the Big Bad Wolf; Jessica Jones, Kaylee Rivera, and Charli LaMere as the Wolfettes; Moriah Cress as Sydney Grimm; Jack Clizer as the Boy Who Cried Wolf;
the Three Pigs: Lotus Smith as Pig One, Sol Dollhausen as Pig Two, and Mercedes Peterson as Pig Three; Annabelle Billington as Little Red; Isabella Garrett as Grandmother Hood; Maddi Fletcher as the Woodcutter; Hope Hellerud as the Shepherd; Serena Corelli as Miss Muffet; and Julz Larry, Maisie Montemurno, Bailey Prinz , and Elizabeth Colburn as Gallery participants.
The crew includes Juliette Getter and Kadie Larry, lighting; Allison Zube, stage manager; and Elizabeth Colburn, prompter.
Rounding out the crew are Kathy Horn, rehearsal and performance pianist; Deb Primmer, costumer; Elise Hynek, Abby Wileman and Cammie Leer, makeup design; and Pam Kalinosky, director.
“The Big Bad Musical” book is by Alec Strum, with music and lyrics by Bill Francoeur.
