Viroqua Middle School welcomes new principal Steve Christianson

When Viroqua Middle School students start the 2022-23 school year Sept. 1, they will find a new person behind the principal’s desk – Steve Christianson.

Christianson, 34, whose first day with the school district was July 1, was hired to fill the position of John Schneider who retired after 13 years as VMS principal. Prior to being the middle school principal, Schneider was middle school counselor for three years and assistant high school/middle school principal for three years.

A graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point with a degree in Secondary Math Education and a minor in coaching, Christianson’s first teaching experience was as a long-term substitute at Mosinee. He then taught high school math at D.C. Everest Senior High School for a couple years. At that time, he and his then-girlfriend Cate, now wife, moved to the La Crosse area because she was pursuing her master’s degree. He then taught middle school math at Onalaska Middle School for seven years.

“My most formative years… were at Onalaska Middle School,” Christianson said. While he was at Onalaska he dove into professional learning community practices and became interested in returning to school for his administrator’s license after having had experiences as principal-designee, stepping in for the principal when they were out of the office.

Christianson then earned his Masters of Science in Educational Leadership from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.

In 2020 Christianson was hired as the elementary school principal in the School District of Hillsboro.

Christianson is a graduate of Washburn High School. He said it was a great school and the community instilled his four main values — equity, service, empathy and integrity. “You could walk down the street and you know people and people know you. You get that in a small town; people have a genuine interest in people.” He said he also gets that same feeling from the Viroqua community.

Christianson’s father was his elementary and middle school principal when the family lived in Washburn, Wisconsin. He said it was wonderful to have his father in the same building, and it was convenient if a permission slip needed to be signed. He said it is wonderful to be in the VMS building and in the role of principal like his father.

Christianson said he has the vision that 100% of students can learn and he will aspire for that goal. “I envision (VMS) as a place of learning for all students. Viroqua has had a great deal of success and that’s what drew me (here).” He added he will build off that previous success.

He said he is looking forward to getting to know the students. “Everybody you talk to – community members on the street and every staff member say, ‘We have great kids.’ I’m looking forward to meeting these great kids.”

He and Cate, have three dogs – Parker, Geordie and Bear, who’s 4-and-a-half-months old. They also have an Appaloosa named June Bug. Cate, whom he met while attending UW-Stevens Point, rides English in competitions.

Christianson said his hobby is learning and he is always trying new hobbies. “I learn enough about them to be proficient, to be dangerous,” he said with a laugh. “I dabble in a lot of different things.”

Some of his hobbies include woodworking, playing drums and guitar, singing and tennis. He also enjoys video editing. That interest in video editing has led Christianson to create the podcast “Hawk-cast with Mr. C.” The first installment can be found on the school district’s website.

“I did it to be more accessible and approachable,” he said. “I’d like to get staff involved, too, to build rapport with the community.”