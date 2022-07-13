Viroqua middle-schoolers experience outdoor adventures during summer school class

This summer Viroqua Area Schools offered an Outdoor Adventure summer school class for fourth-, fifth- and sixth-grade students, which allowed them to take daylong field trips over four weeks.

The 30 students, who were led by fourth-grade teachers Kim Cade and Marie Schneider, visited Norskedalen Nature and Heritage Center Thursday, June 30.

While at the nature and heritage center, the students were divided into four groups to experience hands-on activities throughout the morning and afternoon. The students did activities with Blueberry Jack, toured the Bekkum Homestead to learn about how Norwegians lived when they first arrived in the area, hiked in the woods and experienced some hands-on bluegrass music with GrassRun Band.

In addition to visiting Norskedalen, the class went to the International Owl Center in Houston, Minnesota, Driftless Area Education and Visitors Center in Lansing, Iowa, Effigy Mounds National Monument in Harpers Ferry, Iowa, Spook Cave and Pikes Peak State Park in McGregor, Iowa, Grandad Bluff and the La Crosse Queen in La Crosse, Trempealeau Wildlife Refuge in Trempealeau, Blackhawk Park near De Soto, Sidie Hollow County Park near Viroqua, International Crane Foundation in Baraboo, Myrick Park Reptile Roundup in La Crosse, Genoa National Fish Hatchery, Mississippi Valley Archaeological Center in La Crosse, Genoa Lock & Dam 8 and Esofea County Park, Villa Louis in Prairie du Chien, the mining museum in Platteville and Henry Vilas Zoo. Some days they visited more than one site. Summer school ended Friday, July 1, with students swimming at Chapparal Campground in Wonewoc.

Some of the activities were teacher-led, while others were led by environmental educators. Students also read about the locations they visited and topics related to the daily trips. They also journaled about their experiences.

During their 17 days of field trips, students had the opportunity to use binoculars to see nature close up and use field guides to assist in identifying Wisconsin birds and mammals. They were introduced to the binoculars on their first day of summer school, which was held at Viroqua’s Eckhart Park, Wednesday, June 8.

Earlier in the spring, Cade and Schneider worked on getting funding for the binoculars. Through a grant, donations from local organizations and donations from individuals, the teachers were able to purchase 36 binoculars for students to use.