Viroqua Middle School's Kelsey Wildenberg chosen for national leadership conference

Viroqua Middle School sixth-grader Kelsey Wildenberg will spend part of her summer attending a Junior National Young Leaders Conference.

From July 10-15 Wildenberg, the daughter of Heather and David Wildenberg, will be in the Washington, D.C. area. During this six-day Envision program, she and other fifth- and sixth-graders will develop leadership skills and have the opportunity to engage in hands-on activities that bring the concepts and skills of effective leadership to life.

According to the envisionexperience.com website, “Students at JrNYLC learn to work together as they develop action plans that they can put into practice in their homes and communities, and continue beyond their conference experience. Students also explore monuments and memorials around our nation’s capital and visit George Washington’s Mount Vernon, where they practice leadership while participating in a ‘Be Washington simulation’.”

Highlights include keynote speaker Anthony Robles, a three-time all-American wrestler and the 2011 NCAA National Wrestling champion, a visit to Mount Vernon, the Voices of Change Project and An Evening at the Museum, where residential students spend an after-hours evening at the Maryland Science Center.

Kari Hanson, sixth-grade social studies teacher, received information about the leadership conference and how to nominate a student.

Hanson said the JrNYLC was a good opportunity for students. “There are lots of (learning) opportunities for teachers. I thought it was neat they were offering opportunities for students.”

Wildenberg said she was surprised to find out she was chosen for the program. “I thought other kids could’ve gotten picked. I’m excited I got picked.” She said she is looking forward to meeting other students from different parts of the country.

Hanson said it takes a special student to go on an adventure on her own and have the courage to undertake it.

Wildenberg will be staying with other program participants at a hotel and conference center in Hyattsville, Maryland. She said her parents will be taking her to the conference.

Hanson said she is thinking about ways Wildenberg can share her experience with other students and maybe get others interested in the program. “I’d be willing to do that,” Wildenberg said.

English language arts and social studies are Wildenberg’s favorite classes. She plays oboe in the sixth-grade band and enjoys reading and crocheting.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

