Viroqua motorcyclist injured in accident on 24 Valley Road

A Viroqua man was injured in motorcycle accident Sunday, Sept. 13 at about 5:15 p.m. on 24 Valley Road at the intersection of Sandhill Road in the town of Whitestown.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Raymond Matteson, 59, was coming to a stop, approaching the stop sign, when he lost control of the bike. The motorcycle fell on Matteson's leg, pinning it. Matteson sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Vernon Memorial Hospital by Ontario EMS. Matteson was wearing a full riding helmet.
Ontario EMS assisted at the scene. The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.
