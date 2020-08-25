 Skip to main content
Viroqua Music Department takes ownership of Steinway grand piano
Viroqua Music Department takes ownership of Steinway grand piano

Tickling the old ivories

Maxwell Thew plays the 1968 Steinway Model L grand piano that was delivered to the Viroqua Music Department, Wednesday, Aug. 19. A fundraising campaign was launched earlier this year to purchase the used piano.

 Contributed photo

The Viroqua Music Department took ownership of a used Steinway grand piano, Wednesday, Aug. 19. A fundraising campaign was launched earlier this year to purchase the grand piano for the music department at the high school and middle school.

The 1968 Steinway Model L, the fifth largest out of seven Steinway models, was purchased from Busch Music out of Lancaster; the cost was $12,000. In the Jan. 31 Vernon County Broadcaster, Thew said a new grand piano costs $74,000, while used ones usually run $25,000 to $26,000.

According to the Jan. 31 article, Thew said the school district has had a long tradition with excellent piano teachers and students who participate in Piano Festival, and the piano will provide students with a better instrument.

Delivery day

Employees with Marty Busch out of Lancaster deliver Steinway grand piano to the Viroqua Music Department, Wednesday, Aug. 19.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Broadcaster editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Broadcaster. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

