Viroqua Music Department takes ownership of Steinway grand piano

The Viroqua Music Department took ownership of a used Steinway grand piano, Wednesday, Aug. 19. A fundraising campaign was launched earlier this year to purchase the grand piano for the music department at the high school and middle school.

The 1968 Steinway Model L, the fifth largest out of seven Steinway models, was purchased from Busch Music out of Lancaster; the cost was $12,000. In the Jan. 31 Vernon County Broadcaster, Thew said a new grand piano costs $74,000, while used ones usually run $25,000 to $26,000.

According to the Jan. 31 article, Thew said the school district has had a long tradition with excellent piano teachers and students who participate in Piano Festival, and the piano will provide students with a better instrument.

