Viroqua music department to launch fundraising campaign for grand piano

A fundraising campaign is being launched Feb. 3 to purchase a used grand piano for the music department at Viroqua High School and Viroqua Middle School.

Brad Thew, the high school/middle school band director, said a 1968 Steinway Model L, the fifth largest out of seven Steinway models, will be purchased from Marty Busch out of Lancaster; the cost is $12,000. Thew said a new grand piano costs $74,000, while used ones usually run $25,000 to $26,000.

So far, $8,000 has been raised toward the purchase; the campaign being launched Feb. 3 will help cover the additional $4,000. Thew said a mailing was sent to local businesses and individuals, outlining the fundraiser. Anyone interested in donating toward the piano’s purchase, may send a check made payable to Viroqua Area Schools in care of Thew, or donate online at vhs.ludus.com by clicking on the “buy ticket” button.

Thew said if everything goes as planned, the grand piano will be delivered to the music department by the end of March.

“We have great upright pianos,” Thew said. “This (grand piano) will get used seven hours a day in the high school choir room and will be used for choir concerts.”

Thew said the school district has had a long tradition with excellent piano teachers and students who participate in Piano Festival, and the piano will provide students with a better instrument.

