Viroqua native to speak from Nairobi, Kenya as part of library program

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting a program titled, “Refugee Status Awareness in Nairobi, Kenya.” The program will be held Friday, July 16, at 10:30 a.m. via Zoom. A link to the program can be found on the Viroqua Library Facebook page or website. The guest speaker will be Viroqua native Nicole Brudos-Irungu.

Brudos-Irungu is a 2002 graduate of Viroqua High School. She has lived and worked in Nairobi, Kenya, since 2009. She is the RSC Deputy Director at Church World Service – Resettlement Support Center which is a program that assists the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program. Nicole has a Master’s degree in Nonprofit Leadership and Management from the Arizona State University and a Bachelor’s degree in Family Social Science from the University of Minnesota. She is married to Dominic Irungu and has two sons Aiden, 5, and Liam, 3 years.

The program is being offered as part of the yearlong Creating Community Beyond Biases: Library Resources program. The program is a self-directed reading and activity Humanities program intended for all ages.

Through Dec. 31, the library is acknowledging a "Heritage," “History” or "Awareness" of-the-Month by hosting interactive virtual programs and providing accredited reading lists for diversity, inclusion, and direct-action resources.

For more information, visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, call 637-7151, or like the “Viroqua Library” Facebook page.

