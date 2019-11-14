Members of the community gathered in the Viroqua High School gymnasium for the annual Veterans Day program, Monday morning.
The guest speaker was Gary Gilbertson. Gilbertson had just finished his broadcast school training in the Twin Cities in September of 1965, and was still 18 at the time. Just as he started working at what is now WVRQ Radio (then WISV), he received his draft board notice requesting that he was wanted to serve in the army.
“Those days the army used a draft board to bring young men into the military,” Gilbertson said. “Lucky for me I was working at the radio station here and had visited with the local army recruiters several times about my options… get drafted and see what field the army would put me in – infantry, artillery, medic, motor pool, and so on.”
Gilbertson signed up for three years and military radio broadcasting. He spent his first 10 months at Fort Leonard, Missouri, before being deployed to Kaiserslautern, Germany, where he worked for the Armed Forces Radio Network. He said the unit’s job was “to keep the morale of the troops up during their stay in Europe.”
“I was very fortunate to be assigned to such a job and doing what I did in civilian life; the only combat and warfare I encountered was through drills at Fort Leonard,” he said.
Gilbertson reminded those in attendance that “freedom isn’t free and it comes with sacrifices.”
“But like me, and all that have served with their families supporting them, they are proud to have done so,” he said. “The military men and women who serve our country and protect us come from all walks of life… They are parents, children, grandparents, friends, neighbors and co-works, and are an important part of their communities…”
“If you look around you’ll see our veterans are funeral directors, educators, veterinarians, construction workers, and even a baseball coach,” Gilbertson said. “They will tell you, yes, it was difficult leaving, but it was what we had to do.”
He said Veterans Day is a day set aside to honor military personnel who have served the country and the ones who are currently in the service. “I would like you to join me in saying, ‘Thank you for your service’.”
During his speech, Gilberston asked VHS sophomore Abi Wileman to read the lyrics of “A Day to Say Thank You” by Mollie Busta and her husband Ted Lange, and senior Brooks Ekern to read a tribute to veterans written by Jerry Calow.
Badger State participants Josie Dobbs, Brooks Ekern, Caitlyn Fox, Josh Frye, Mitchell Hanson, Paul Nickelotti and Olivia Rottman took part in a flag-folding ceremony while Pete Swanson read a paragraph explaining the 13 folds of the flag.
Music was provided by the Viroqua High School orchestra, choir seniors singing the national anthem, the high school choir and the high school band. Alicia Stuber and Maxwell Thew played Taps. American Legion Post 138, VFW Post 3032 and VFW Auxiliary Post 3032 presented and retired the colors. A veteran slide show, featuring veterans of the Viroqua Area School family, was also shown.
