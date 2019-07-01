The Viroqua Over 50 Club, also known as the Viroqua Senior Center, has a new meeting place – the Viroqua Church of Christ, 825 Nelson Parkway.
The Over 50 Club had to move out of its longtime location at 220 N. Main St. by April 1 because the landlord was approached by a business interested in occupying the senior center’s spot. The club has been meeting for monthly potlucks at different locations since then.
The club is for individuals and couples who are over the age of 50. The potlucks are held on the second Thursday of the month at 11:30 a.m. On potluck days, the meal is followed by special event, meeting, and bingo, if time allows.
Fun days, which feature such activities as games, take place on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 1 p.m. The games are followed by fellowship, during which coffee and snacks are served.
Members also take part in extra activities. In the past, they have had speakers on various subjects, made and sold greeting cards, had sewing projects, heard reports and watched videos of trips, and have had musical groups perform.
The Over 50 Club will hold its next potluck, which has a picnic theme, on July 11. The club will furnish the meat and everyone is invited to bring other picnic fare, such as chips, pickles, salads and desserts. The Giving Heart Choir from La Crosse will perform.
New members are always welcome to join. Call Betty Bolton, senior center president, at 637-8443, for more information.
