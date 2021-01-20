 Skip to main content
Viroqua Park Bowl, concrete bleacher renovation nears completion
Viroqua Park Bowl, concrete bleacher renovation nears completion

Viroqua Park Bowl bleachers

The new Viroqua Park Bowl concrete bleachers are an approximate reproduction of the original bleachers with a few improvements.

 Contributed photo

Renovations of the Viroqua Park Bowl Complex, including the replacement of the historic concrete bleachers west of the baseball field, have moved along smoothly since the project started last August and are nearing completion.

Viroqua has a long history of celebrating America’s pastime at the Park Bowl. The Viroqua High School baseball team has competed there since the 1920s, and the Legion baseball team, the 138er’s, since its inception in 1975.

The original concrete bleachers were a 1930s era WPA project and they have been a distinct landmark in Viroqua for generations. After nearly 100 years of service, though, the bleachers were in a state of deterioration and had become a significant safety hazard.

After much discussion, the City Council voted to replace the concrete bleachers with an approximate reproduction of the original bleachers with a few improvements. Replicating the original design keeps the city’s baseball legacy intact, as well as the distinctive historical nature of the Park Bowl. The main improvements include an observation deck at the top level where spectators can set up tables and chairs and gather in small groups, and a black granite facade “Wall of Fame” along the bottom face featuring an illustrated history of Viroqua baseball, some of the standout players and coaches and a listing of community sponsors and donors to the project.

In addition to the new bleachers, the old chain-link backstop behind home plate has been replaced with a short block wall and modern netting for better viewing and improved player safety. The diamond infield has also been re-sodded and the concession stand building refurbished with a new awning added over the front counter. The nature trail connecting Eckhart Park to the Park Bowl is also slated for reconstruction, eliminating the hazardous steep incline. All of this will provide a better overall experience for fans and players for many generations.

A dedication ceremony for the renovated Park Bowl is set for Saturday, July 3, to coincide with Viroqua’s Annual Legion Baseball Tournament. More information on that event will be released in the near future but mark your calendar to attend.

Park Bowl fundraiser underway

The Viroqua Park and Recreation Department is currently running a fundraiser to offset some of the costs of the current renovation and to pay for planned future improvements to the Park Bowl.

Sponsorship forms are available from the city website and Facebook page, or through City Hall, the library or the Park and Rec office at the Park Bowl. There are several levels of sponsorship, and all sponsors will be recognized on the granite “Wall of Fame” on the new concrete bleachers.

The deadline for having your name added to the wall before the 2021 spring baseball season is Feb. 5.

