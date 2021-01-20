Viroqua Park Bowl, concrete bleacher renovation nears completion

Renovations of the Viroqua Park Bowl Complex, including the replacement of the historic concrete bleachers west of the baseball field, have moved along smoothly since the project started last August and are nearing completion.

Viroqua has a long history of celebrating America’s pastime at the Park Bowl. The Viroqua High School baseball team has competed there since the 1920s, and the Legion baseball team, the 138er’s, since its inception in 1975.

The original concrete bleachers were a 1930s era WPA project and they have been a distinct landmark in Viroqua for generations. After nearly 100 years of service, though, the bleachers were in a state of deterioration and had become a significant safety hazard.