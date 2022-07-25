Viroqua parking lot on the northwest corner of Rock and Court to be resurfaced; work set to begin July 28

The City of Viroqua parking lot located on the northwest corner of Rock Avenue and Court Street will be resurfaced to repair the poor condition of the asphalt surface. Mathy Construction notified the city that the asphalt paving work will begin on or after July 28. It is anticipated the parking lot will be closed for two to four days starting midnight July 28.

Sarah Grainger, city engineer, issued the following announcement: "The city appreciates your patience during this process and understands the challenges closing this lot for construction creates. The city parking lots at Rock and Jefferson, and Main Street between Hwy. 56 and Court will remain open during this time, as will regular street parking outside the construction zone.

"As with any construction, timelines are contingent on weather and other construction schedules. Mathy Construction notified the city of their plan to work on the parking lot on July 28, however, that date could change. If you would like to receive updates on this construction or have any questions, please contact Nate Torres or visit the city website at viroqua-wisconsin.com, City section, under Announcements."