Viroqua Parks and Recreation Department extends registration for summer programs

The Viroqua Parks and Recreation Department will hold their 2020 summer programs. Registration has been extended through June 1. Register online or drop off the registration document. Activities are set to begin the week of June 15. The only exception is Junior Legion, as those games are cancelled.
Registration numbers for many programs is low. If you do plan to have your child participate, please try and register sooner than later because if the numbers aren't there, programs will be cancelled. It is especially important for the baseball and softball programs because games are coordinated with other communities.
There will be some modifications in programs to keep everyone safe while still getting kids out to play. If for some reason it isn't possible to have Park and Rec programs this summer, refunds will be issued to those who have registered.
