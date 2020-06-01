You are the owner of this article.
Viroqua Parks and Recreation Department summer activities are canceled due to COVID-19
All Viroqua Parks and Recreation Department activities for the summer have been canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.

It was unanimously decided at the Viroqua City Council meeting on May 26 that all of the summer’s activities would be canceled.

According to a letter Parks and Rec Director Dan “Boone” Stalsberg sent to families who had already registered for the summer activities, “It wasn’t the decision we were hoping for, but it was a tough decision made to try and keep the community safe.”

Families who had registered for the summer activities received a refund. “Fall programs have not been cancelled at this point, so if you have registered for one of those, that amount has not been refunded at this point,” Stalsberg said in the letter.

Park shelters, bathrooms and play structures are closed until July 1.

Stalsberg said the department will try to update its Facebook page and voicemail for any changes that may occur throughout the summer.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Broadcaster editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Broadcaster. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

