Viroqua Plan Commission votes to recommend conditional use of VARC property for drive-in theater

The Viroqua Plan Commission held a public hearing Monday on conditional use of property for a drive-in outdoor movie theater at VARC, Inc. (Vernon Area Rehabilitation Center), 1133 Nelson Parkway.

After the public hearing, the Plan Commission unanimously voted to recommend to City Council conditional use of the property. The City Council will conduct a public hearing on June 9 at 7 p.m.

Megan Tully, who is development manager with VARC, talked about the drive-in theater, which is set to open this month.

Tully said the organization will host the pop-up theater for a season, and this opportunity creates 10 jobs for people of varying abilities. She said VARC has been in contact with six different vendors who are interested in serving food and beverages. Tully said the businesses will be charged a nominal fee; however, they will be able to keep the money they make selling food and beverages.

Movies would be shown Friday, Saturday and Sunday, beginning at 8:30 p.m. on an Airscreen (an inflatable movie screen) on the south end of one of VARC’s lots in the shipping and receiving area. Tully said there is room for a maximum of 45 vehicles.

Tully said VARC has been working with production companies to get the proper licensure.

“There’s been positive feedback from the public,” Tully said.

Social distancing measures will be in place for everyone, including the food vendors, and ticket sales will be online, Tully said. Alcohol consumption and alcohol sales are not allowed, and there will be no vaping or smoking.