Viroqua Plastic Free, a local nonprofit organization, has created a series of lessons about the global plastic crisis. The lessons are available to teachers, home-school families, organizations and individuals who want to learn more about the negative impact plastic has on the environment and our health.
The Viroqua Plastic Free lesson curriculum introduces what plastic is, how it has become a problem, where it goes when we dispose of it, and how it impacts our health. But it doesn’t stop there. It also identifies easily adoptable alternative options to the plastic products that are so pervasive in the modern lifestyle and actions that can be taken to encourage communities and manufacturers to respond to the plastic crisis.
"Over half the plastic ever produced has been manufactured in the last 15 years," said Vicki Ramsay, Viroqua Plastic Free board member. "Plastic is not biodegradable so it never goes away. The market for recycled plastic is very poor and the majority of discarded plastic ends up in the landfill or ocean or littering the landscape.”
To view the lessons, select the Education Outreach tab on the Viroqua Plastic Free website, www.viroquaplasticfree.org. For more information, contact viroquaplasticfree@gmail.com.
