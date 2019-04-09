The Viroqua Police and Fire Commission accepted the retirement of Police Chief Daron Jefson at its meeting, Monday.
Clerk/Treasurer Lori Polhamus told the Commission that on March 27 she was notified by Jefson he would be retiring effective April 30.
Commissioner Wayne Sherry said he has known Jefson for a long time and has been pleased with what he has done for the city. “I have a lot of respect for him.”
Assistant Chief Todd Simonson will be the interim police chief.
The police chief position will be posted internally and externally. Simonson said he has a rough draft of the posting. Sherry said he would like the Commission to have the opportunity to review the posting before it is published. The Commission will meet April 23 to review the posting.
