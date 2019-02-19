The Viroqua Police Department reports that on Feb. 19 at 9:50 a.m., the department responded to a report of an armed robbery in progress at 116 N. Rusk.
Upon arrival, officers heard three gunshots coming from inside the residence. According to a press release from the department, after entry was made, no evidence of an armed robbery was located.
Joshua Barker, 32, of Viroqua was taken into custody. Tentative charges of recklessly endangering safety and bail jumping are being referred to the District Attorney's office.
"The police department is confident that the only person involved in this incident was Barker, and no danger to the public exists," Chief of Police Daron Jefson said in the release.
The Vernon County Sheriff's Office and Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigations assisted at the scene.
