Viroqua Police Department buys load bearing vests with donations

The Viroqua Police Department purchased load bearing vests for each officer in the department using donations from community members and businesses.

All of the officers were fitted for their new vests back in March 2020 and received them during the first week of September. The new vests will allow officers to place their everyday equipment on the load bearing vests rather than having everything on their belts. This will help distribute the nearly 30 pounds of equipment onto the officer’s shoulders and core rather than the everyday strain on their hips and lower backs.

“The overall well-being and quality of life benefits from these vests will be remarkable,” Chief of Police Rick Nie dfeldt said in a press release.

Donors included Aligned for Health Chiropractic, Sleepy Hollow, Nelson Agri-Center, Running, Inc., and Julie and Parker Moore.

“The transition from the traditional duty belts to the load bearing vests will also provide benefits to the officers when they are in their squad cars,” Niedfeldt said. “Wearing a vest will have a direct impact on the ability of the officer to sit up straight in their seat and exhibit good posture. This is very important to the officer’s wellness, for the officers spend countless hours inside a vehicle.”