Viroqua Police Department reopens lobby
Viroqua Police Department reopens lobby

The Viroqua Police Department opened its lobby as of May 14, and is now able to assist members of the public with their vehicle registrations and renewals.

The prescription drug box is also available to assist people with disposal of unwanted prescriptions.

The police department is practicing social distancing during the pandemic, and is asking that people wait outside or in their vehicle if someone is currently in the lobby.

