Joel R. Davis, no permanent address, was arrested by Viroqua Police officers in the city of Viroqua, Monday, July 29, at 7:40 p.m.

According to the Viroqua Police Department, Davis was stopped for traffic violations in the 1400 block of North Main Street. The Vernon County Sheriff's Department K-9 Unit assisted with the traffic stop. K-9 Myk was deployed and alerted on the vehicle. Davis was arrested after suspected methamphetamine was located.

In all, the Viroqua Police Department seized 89 grams of suspected methamphetamine and more than $900 in cash.

Davis appeared in Vernon County Circuit Court for a bond hearing and remains in the Vernon County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond.

