Viroqua Police Department to hold open house in new building

The Viroqua Police Department and the city of Viroqua invite the community to an open house celebrating the new police department building at 1130 Nelson Parkway. The open house will be held Saturday, June 5, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This will be a great opportunity to tour the new building, check out the squad cars, and meet with Chief Rick Niedfeldt, the police officers and dispatchers who protect residents and businesses. There will be a few activities and gifts for the kids. In the interest of COVID-19 safety, food will not be provided but bottled water will be available.