Viroqua Police Department to remove Thin Blue Line from squad cars

Viroqua Police Chief Rick Niedfeldt issued the following statement Oct. 15 about the Thin Blue Line:
"After hearing the comments and concerns brought forth from the Diversity Board and the public, I, along with the members of the Viroqua Police Department have made the decision to remove the Thin Blue Line from our squad car. Our ofﬁce recognizes the different emotions that this symbol has brought to members of our community, and we want to make sure we are following our Mission Statement and Core Values as a department.
"My Officers and I appreciate the support We have received recently. It is our hope that this decision will help build trust and optimism within the community, with a goal of shared success."