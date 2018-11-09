The Viroqua Police Department has received several complaints of bike thefts in recent weeks. Some of the bicycles have been taken off of porches of residential homes, while others were taken from public bike racks.

The Police Department suggests that a bike left either on public or private property be secured with a substantial lock when not in use. The Department is asking for the public to be vigilant and contact the police if they see anything suspicious.

If anyone has information about these thefts they may contact the Viroqua Police Department at 608-637-2121 or Crime Stoppers at 608-637-8477 or 800-657-6868

