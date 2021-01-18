 Skip to main content
Viroqua Police officer injured in semi-truck vs squad car crash
Viroqua Police officer injured in semi-truck vs squad car crash

Semi-truck and trailer vs squad car accident

The Viroqua Police Department was involved in a semi-truck and trailer vs squad car accident Friday, Jan. 15 on Main Street near the bus garage. The officer was extricated from the vehicle and taken to Vernon Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

 Viroqua Police Department photo

On Friday, Jan. 15 at 9:22 a.m., the Viroqua Police Department was involved in an accident on Main Street at Willow Street near the bus garage.

The on-duty officer was southbound on Main Street when a semi-truck and trailer was heading northbound on Main Street. The semi-truck and trailer, driven by Scott Kunda of Winona, Minnesota, was driving too fast for conditions and trying to negotiate a corner, when his trailer began to jackknife into the southbound lanes, striking the squad car. The officer was extricated from the vehicle and taken to Vernon Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The semi-truck received moderate damage and the squad car was totaled. The accident was investigated by Wisconsin State Patrol.

Along with the Wisconsin State Patrol, Vernon County Sheriff’s Department, Tri-State Ambulance and the Viroqua Fire Department assisted at the scene.

