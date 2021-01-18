Viroqua Police officer injured in semi-truck vs squad car crash

The on-duty officer was southbound on Main Street when a semi-truck and trailer was heading northbound on Main Street. The semi-truck and trailer, driven by Scott Kunda of Winona, Minnesota, was driving too fast for conditions and trying to negotiate a corner, when his trailer began to jackknife into the southbound lanes, striking the squad car. The officer was extricated from the vehicle and taken to Vernon Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The semi-truck received moderate damage and the squad car was totaled. The accident was investigated by Wisconsin State Patrol.