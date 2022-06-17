Viroqua Pride festival is June 18

A family-friendly second annual Viroqua Pride festival will take place Saturday, June 18, at Eckhart Park, in downtown Viroqua. The festival is free and open to the public, and will run from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The first annual Viroqua Pride festival was held in August 2019 and welcomed over 500 area residents, from babies to elders. After a two-year delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2022 event is considered the “Second Annual” fest. As in 2019, this year’s celebration will feature entertainment, education, food and merchandise vendors, a Blessings Booth including area clergy, and fun activities for people of all ages.