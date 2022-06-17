 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Viroqua Pride festival is June 18

  • 0

A family-friendly second annual Viroqua Pride festival will take place Saturday, June 18, at Eckhart Park, in downtown Viroqua. The festival is free and open to the public, and will run from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The first annual Viroqua Pride festival was held in August 2019 and welcomed over 500 area residents, from babies to elders. After a two-year delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2022 event is considered the “Second Annual” fest. As in 2019, this year’s celebration will feature entertainment, education, food and merchandise vendors, a Blessings Booth including area clergy, and fun activities for people of all ages.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News