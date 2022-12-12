Viroqua public library begins 4-H club

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua, in partnership with Vernon County UW-Extension, are pleased to announce the creation of a new 4-H club. Library Lenders is the newest, fully fledged, Vernon County 4-H Club. Members of the library's 4-H Club will benefit from engaging with others, organizing youth-driven meetings and initiatives, and creating projects in areas of arts, science, agriculture, and community service. Members will also have the opportunity to participate in county, state, national and international 4-H events such as camps, field trips and scholarships.

McIntosh Memorial Library Youth Services Director Laci Sheldon says, “McIntosh Memorial Library youth services staff and volunteers along with Senior 4-H Educator Emery Bork will be in charge of the club.”

Existing members and those interested in becoming members, are welcome to attend the meetings. Library Lenders 4-H Club meets every second Monday of the month in the library's lobby from 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. There is no cost to join. Membership is open to all youth in the age range of 5K-13th grades. (5-year-old kindergarten through the year after high school graduation.)

“I’ve been working with Emery for months to create the Library Lenders 4-H Club. The public is welcome to join in the meetings, regardless of membership, to gain valuable 4-H experiences” Sheldon emphasized.

4-H is delivered by Cooperative Extension — a community of more than 100 public universities across the nation that provides experiences where young people learn by doing. For more than 100 years, 4-H has welcomed young people of all beliefs and backgrounds, giving kids a voice to express who they are and how they make their lives and communities better.

To learn more about Vernon County 4-H and the Library Lenders Club, contact Vernon County Senior 4-H Educator Emery Bork at 608-637-5279 or McIntosh Memorial Library Youth Services Director Laci Sheldon at 608-637-7151, extension 5.