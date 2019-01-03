McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be offering a media conversion service this year.
Beginning Jan. 7, people will be able to convert recorded material on VHS tapes to DVDs using two media conversion kits provided by the library. The kits will be available to use daily at no charge inside the library through March 8. Those using the kits will need to provide their own DVDs and must abide by all copyright restrictions. To reserve a date and time to use a kit, log onto the library website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org and select the “reserve a space” option to get started.
The kits are being made possible in part by the Winding Rivers Library System and the Institute of Museum and Library Services. For more information, call the library at 637-7151
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.