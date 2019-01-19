McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua is seeking volunteers for its Sixth Grade Journal Buddy program.
The purpose of the award-winning program is to connect students with adult members of the community in a reading and writing activity, as well as to build a stronger community. Students are first partnered together by using their book selection. The student group is then paired with an adult volunteer and each is given their own copy of the same book.
Two options are available for journaling. One, is via email. Volunteers and students correspond a minimum of once a week, sharing thoughts and insights about the book or related topics. A second method, for those who prefer pen and paper, is also available. In this case, a journal is passed back and forth (much like a pen pal) between the partners. Through this experience, story characters and themes are discussed, and a relationship is developed between the students and the volunteer.
On Thursday, March 14, the Journal Buddy Kickoff will be held at 8:15 a.m. (if you will be journaling via a paper journal) or 9 a.m. (if you will be journaling via email). Volunteers and sixth-graders will meet at the library and receive their book. This event takes approximately 30-45 minutes. On Thursday, April 11, the project will conclude with a celebration breakfast, approximately 1 hour long, at the Pleasant Ridge Waldorf School.
To volunteer, contact Mary Mulvaney-Kemp, Youth Services and Community Outreach director, at m.mulvaney-kemp@wrlsweb.org of 637-7151, extension 5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.