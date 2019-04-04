VIROQUA — The city has received a $2.6 million federal grant to expand Viroqua’s 70-acre industrial park and protect it from flooding.
“Communities across western and central Wisconsin face flooding nearly every year, impacting the success of our small businesses and local economies. This grant from the Department of Commerce will help expand Viroqua’s industrial park and help provide necessary improvements to the aging water infrastructure in the community,” said Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse.
Last week, the Commerce Department’s Economic Development Administration granted $4.3 million to the city of Arcadia for improvements to the city’s stormwater management infrastructure.
Spring snowmelt and rising rivers have caused flooding across western and central Wisconsin.
Residents facing spring flood damage to their homes, businesses or farms can call Rep. Kind’s office to be connected to the appropriate assistance by calling 1-888-442-8040, or by visiting kind.house.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.