Rain caused the cancellation of Viroqua’s Memorial Day parade Monday morning, but the annual program honoring those who died while serving in the United States armed forces was still held.
The program, which was moved from Viroqua Cemetery to the high school gymnasium, featured Thor J. Thorson, U.S. Navy veteran, giving the address. Thorson centered his address on the Vietnam War.
“Sadness (on this day) should slowly give way to gratitude,” Thorson said.
Thorson said the Vietnam Veterans Memorial has 59,000 names listed, but it should have 200,000 because of those who died after the war due to the effects of Agent Orange, heart attacks and other war-related illnesses.
“There are three sets of fathers and sons (listed on the wall,” Thorson said. “Nine hundred ninety-seven were killed on the first day in Vietnam and 1,400 were killed on their last day.”
Thorson noted there are 31 sets of brothers listed on the wall and eight women, who served as nurses.
“There are no noble wars, only noble warriors,” he said.
Thorson suggested that if those in attendance see a veteran wearing a cap listing the war in which he served to say, “I like your hat. Thank you for your service.”
In addition to Thorson’s address there were tributes to Civil and Spanish War, World War I and World War II, Korean War, and Desert Storm, Iraq and Afghanistan dead. Music was provided by Viroqua Middle School band and members of the high school choir. “In Flanders Field” was presented by VHS junior Mitchell Hanson and “Reply to Flanders Field” was read by VHS junior Olivia Rottman. Jared Anderson, a VHS junior, gave the “Gettysburg Address.” General Orders were also read. Taps was played by Maxwell Thew and Severin Tubbin. Pastor Andrew Pratt, associate pastor at Viroqua Church of Christ, gave the invocation and benediction, and Peter A. Walby, who served with the U.S. Army in Korea, 1965-66, was master of ceremonies.
