Viroqua resident involved on one-vehicle accident on County Road T
Viroqua resident involved on one-vehicle accident on County Road T

On May 4 at about 8:20 p.m., the Vernon County 911 Emergency Dispatch Center was notified of a one-vehicle roll-over accident on County Road T south of Atkins Road in the town of Kickapoo.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Zachary A. Mikkelson, 28, of Viroqua, was operating a motor vehicle southbound and appeared to have lost control of the vehicle as he was rounding a corner. The vehicle rolled over on the opposite shoulder of the road, coming to rest against a tree. Airbags were deployed on the vehicle and it was towed due to disabling damage. Assisting with the accident was the Readstown Fire Department.

The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.

