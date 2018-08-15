Democrat Paul Buhr defeated Alicia Leinberger in the Aug. 14 partisan primary election for the 96th Assembly District seat. Buhr received 1,971 votes to Leinberger’s 1,604 votes. Both candidates are from Viroqua.
Buhr will now face Republican Loren Oldenburg of Chaseburg in the Nov. 6 general election with each man vying to succeed retiring longtime Rep. Lee Nerison for the 96th Assembly District seat that includes all of Vernon County. Oldenburg ran uncontested in the primary election.
In Viroqua, Buhr received 471 votes to Leinberger’s 438. In Hillsboro Leinberger netted the most votes, 61, to Buhr’s 31.
Buhr carried De Soto (14-7), Genoa (16-11), Ontario (18-12), Readstown (20-15) and Stoddard (47-40). Leinberger carried La Farge (55-31) and Viola (10-9)
In the Westby, Coon Valley and Chaseburg area, Buhr carried all three communities. In the city of Westby, Buhr received 152 votes to Leinberger’s 108. In the villages of Coon Valley the results were (Buhr 60, Leinberger 26) and Chaseburg (Buhr 20, Leinberger 8).
In his campaign profile Buhr said he ran for Wisconsin Assembly with the intent “of sustaining the worthy tradition of rural life here in this beautiful area.”
If elected in November, Buhr said he is focused on the essential elements of maintaining a rural economy including good roads; excellent schools; access to affordable healthcare; broadband availability; and a commitment to the conservation of natural resources.
“I want to be a representative for everyone, ensuring that people of all ages can live here and prosper now and far into the future,” Buhr said.
Vernon County Clerk Ron Hoff said voting in the county went smoothly, and about 33 percent of registered voters came out to cast their ballot.
Complete results of the primary can be found on Vernon County’s website. Hoff said a staff member updated the results throughout Tuesday night.
Other statewide partisan primary election results included narrowing the large field of Democratic candidates vying to face Republican Gov. Scott Walker in the Nov. 6 general election.
Statewide, Walker handedly defeated his challenger, Robert Meyer. In Vernon County, Walker received 1,656 votes to Meyer’s 143.
Walker will be challenged by State Superintendent Tony Evers who soared to the top of the Democratic candidate heap. He was proclaimed the victor within 90 minutes of the end of the polls closing. In Vernon County, Evers received 1,483 votes, while Kathleen Vinehout was second with 728.
Evers came into Tuesday as the favorite to win the nomination with more name recognition, winning three times in nonpartisan spring elections and leading in several public polls, including the last one in July where he held a two-thirds edge.
Both Walker and Evers are planning to embark on statewide campaign tours from now until the Nov. 6 election. If re-elected this would be Walker’s third term in office.
Leah Vukmir, a Wisconsin state senator and close ally to Gov. Scott Walker, defeated political newcomer Kevin Nicholson, a former Marine who cast himself as a political outsider to win the Republican primary for U.S. Senate.
Vukmir will face Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin on Nov. 6.
In other local Vernon County elections, Republicans Sheriff John Spears, Coroner Betty Nigh and Clerk of Circuit Court Shelia Olson all ran unopposed to advance.
