Viroqua's Cheesebro is February guest artist at VIVA Gallery

In February, VIVA Gallery in Viroqua will feature the work of Greg Cheesebro, studio potter from Viroqua. Cheesebro’s new work will be unveiled at VIVA’s First Thursday reception on Feb. 6.
Cheesebro creates wheel-thrown stoneware and porcelain that is turned, slipped or pulled, then high-fired in electric or wood-fired kilns. He makes his functional pottery in his home studio where he forms his clay pieces, glazes and fires them in an electric kiln, readying a body of work that will be sold at art festival and fairs throughout the summer.
Cheesebro’s pottery and the works of VIVA’s 25 member artists will be featured at VIVA’s First Thursday reception on Feb. 6 from 5-7 p.m. and throughout the month of February. The gallery is located at 217 S. Main St. in Viroqua. For more information about this and future First Thursday events, contact the gallery at 608-637-6918 or info@vivagallery.net.
The gallery’s First Thursday reception will be followed by a 7 p.m. dinner next door at Rooted Spoon Kitchen Table. Email rootedspoon@gmail.com or call 608-632-2120 to make reservations. The Rooted Spoon cash bar will be open during the reception.