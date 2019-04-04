Laughter and good-natured teasing filled the Viroqua Middle School gymnasium Saturday afternoon when Viroqua’s Driftless Dribblers faced the Wanamingo (Minnesota) Bulldogs during the home-team’s Granny Basketball tournament.
Viroqua defeated Wanamingo 52-40. The Dribblers also won their morning game against the Decorah (Iowa) Troll Trotters, 56-51.
Whenever Granny Basketball teams come together to play, donations are taken to benefit a charity in the host team’s community. Donations collected on Saturday benefited Abbi Lendoski, a Viroqua student who plays wheelchair basketball with the Mad City Badgers. The money will help fund the purchase of a new wheelchair for Lendoski to use when she plays with the team.
The Granny Basketball League was established in Iowa in 2005, and the 1920 rules for six-on-six girls basketball are used. According to the rules, there is no running or jumping, no physical contact, no flesh can be shown, two dribbles per possession per player, and the standard basketball court is divided into thirds. There is a two-minute break between quarters and 10 minutes between halves. A team consists of five or six women (The coach may play if otherwise eligible.). Anytime a player shoots an underhand basket it’s a three-point shot and players get three fouls. Members of the league wear bloomers, middy blouses and knee high stockings. Each team has its own brightly-colored stockings. The Dribblers wear teal and purple stripped stockings. All players are 50 and older.
The Driftless Dribblers’ roster includes Deb Stafslien, Peg Boucher, Pam Schipper, Cindy Anderson, Kim Littel, Mary Daines, Pat Peterson, Kathy Horn, Barb Marr, Judy Williams, Michelle Krause, Sally Light and Marianne Stokke.
Other teams in Saturday’s tournament were the La Crosse Does and the Fairbault (Minnesota) Hotshots.
This is the third year in a row Viroqua has hosted Granny Basketball games. The Granny Basketball season runs January through May.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.