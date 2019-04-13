For the first time, the Vernon County Land and Water Department has a national winner in the Conservation Poster Contest.
The winner is Elaina Nemes who was a sixth-grader at Viroqua Middle School at the time of entering the 2018 Conservation Poster Contest. The theme for 2018 was “Watersheds, Our Water, Our Home.”
The county also had two national winners for the 2018 Conservation Photo Contest. This isn’t the first time for this. Eva Lee, a Westby Area High School student, took a photo of worms for the contest. Emma Lee entered as an adult and won with a fall scene. Both Lees have had national-winning photos in the past.
