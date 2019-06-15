Eloda Penchi of the Viroqua Eagles Auxiliary was inducted into the Wisconsin Auxiliary State Hall of Fame.
Penchi joined the auxiliary in 1986 and has been an active, dedicated member ever since, holding every office and serving four terms as president.
Her fundraising skills have benefited the cancer, spinal cord and diabetes charities for many years and, in 1994, Penchi launched a Christmas gift project for needy residents at local nursing homes that continues today.
