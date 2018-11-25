English Lutheran Church in Viroqua is hosting two special events in December -- Christmas for Kids and a women's Advent by Candlelight program.
Christmas for Kids will take place Saturday, Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. to noon in the fellowship hall. There will be the reading of the Christmas Story, along with singing, crafts, cookie decorating, games, and prizes. A Jesus Birthday cake and ice cream will be served with refreshments. Children ages kindergarten through fourth grade, and 3-4-year-olds with a parent are invited to attend this free event. Please RSVP by Thursday, Nov. 29 by calling 608-637-2605.
The women’s Advent by Candlelight program will be held Sunday, Dec. 2 at 2 p.m. The program will explain the significance of the Advent Wreath and the meaning of the traditional Christmas tree ornaments. Please plan to attend and bring a friend. Desserts, refreshments and fellowship will follow. For more information, call 608-637-2605.
The church is located at 741 North East Ave., Viroqua.
