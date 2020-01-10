Viroqua's Fortney Hotel has new owners

The Fortney Hotel, which was built on Viroqua’s Main Street in 1889, has new owners. Ridgeland Restorations LLC acquired the building on Jan. 2.

Ridgeland Restorations LLC is a partnership made up of Larry, Sue, Brian and Amy Wrobel, all of Stoddard.

Brian Wrobel said he and his wife, Amy, and his parents, Larry and Sue, toured the Queen Anne style building more than two years ago and began brainstorming future possibilities for the building. He said they are still working on the plans, which could include commercial space and possibly some offices. Wrobel said they are also looking into the possibility of hotel space.

Wrobel said residents currently living in the building were notified on Jan. 2 that they will have to vacate the building by April 1.

“We’ve reached out to the city and county and are waiting to hear about resources (for residents),” he said. Wrobel added they wanted to give plenty of lead time to help residents with the relocation.

Wrobel said he and his family plan to work with the city of Viroqua and Viroqua Chamber Main Street to ensure the building continues to serve the vision and needs of Main Street Viroqua, while still retaining many of the building’s original characteristics.