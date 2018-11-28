The YWCA La Crosse Tribute to Outstanding Women celebrates Coulee Region women who have demonstrated qualities of remarkable leadership and excellence in their professional and personal endeavors, in alignment with the mission of YWCA La Crosse.

This year's celebration was held at the La Crosse Center, Thursday, Nov. 8, with a social hour, followed by dinner, award presentations, and honoree remarks.

The YWCA La Crosse 2018 Tribute to Outstanding Women is sponsored by Mayo Clinic Health System.

The 2018 Outstanding Women Award recipients are Karen Maidana Dahl of Viroqua, Marilyn Hempstead, Miranda Panzer, Jessica Skemp, Theresa Smerud, and Terri Taylor Johnson.

The 2018 Young Women of Tomorrow Award recipients are Kemesha Harper (nominated by Western Technical College), Aurora Waite (nominated by La Crosse Logan High School), Linda Xiong (nominated by Cia Siab, Inc.), and Yining Shou (nominated by Onalaska High School).

