Kindergarten students at Viroqua Elementary School and Viroqua Area Montessori School presented their program to loved ones, Thursday, March 28.
The program opened with a concert, under the direction of music teacher Janna Thew, and was followed by dancing in the gym with their families, lead by physical education teacher John Van Cleave. The elementary school cafetoruim was decorated with artwork created by students under the guidance of art teacher Melissa LaCour.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.