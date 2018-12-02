McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting a beginning woodcarving class Saturday, Dec. 15, from 10 a.m. to noon. Led by Dr. Roger Hatlem of Viroqua, the class participants will learn about tools, techniques, and different wood carving cuts.

Hatlem will do carving demonstrations and share with the class some of his finished carvings. All participants will have the opportunity to work on one carving to take home. Tools will be provided. However, participants may bring their own tools and gloves.

Registration is required, as the class is limited to 12 people. Register by calling McIntosh Memorial Library at 637-7151 or stop by the circulation desk. The class is being offered at no charge thanks to a partnership with the Carving in Viroqua Group.

